Breaking News: Coronavirus declared global pandemic by WHO

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: March 11, 2020

“We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus”, WHO official said

The deadly coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

WHO leader Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today said: “We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus.”

 

“And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time.

“WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases”.

WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday.

The organization did not take this decision lightly, he said, adding that countries can still change the course of the pandemic.

There are now over 118,000 cases of Covid-19 in 114 countries around the world.

source thesun.co.uk