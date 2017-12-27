Breaking News: Explosion in St. Petersburg supermarket

An explosion occurred on Wednesday in the supermarket located in the St. Petersburg shopping center, local media reported. Ten were injured as a result, TASS reported, citing emergency services sources. According to preliminary information, four people have been hospitalised while another six are being examined by doctors at the scene.

“There was a clap in the building, the rescuers are already working on the spot, the evacuation is underway, there is no fire,” the shopping mall’s administration stated.

Emergency services said that an unidentified explosion occurred on the ground floor of the entertainment complex “Giant Hall,” adding that there was no ignition. According to the reports, there has been no damage to the load-bearing structure.