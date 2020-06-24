Breaking News – Justice orders preliminary criminal investigation into Mionis-Pappas audio

The audio revealed a circuit set up in the Justice Ministry under the SYRIZA government

The Prosecutor’s Office has ordered an investigation for possible ex-officio criminal actions committed as a result of the dialogue between ex-Minister of SYRIZA Nikos Pappas with businessman Sabby Mionis. The dialogue came to light on Monday.

The head of the Athens Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Ev. Ioannidis, who received the audio material in yesterday, ordered a preliminary investigation.

The purpose of the investigation is to determine whether criminal offenses have been committed ex officio. Sources say that what Mr. Pappas is heard saying in the recorded material is not in line with what he had testified to the pre-investigation committee of the Parliament!