Breaking news! Major London train station in lockdown after suspect package

A major station is in lockdown this evening after a suspect package was discovered.

Police have been called to Angel Underground Station in North London to investigate the security alert.

Police have set up a cordon and passengers are being stopped from entering or leaving the busy station.

Trains are being diverted away from the tube stop after the mystery package was found outside in Upper Street.

Hannah Slater wrote: “Suspect package outside Angel station.

“Tried to exit station here but told to go to next stop, not letting anyone in or out #islington.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers have been called to reports of a suspect package.

Transport for London said train tickets are being accepted on local buses.

