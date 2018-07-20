14 injured in northern German city after knife attack

It is unclear if it terrorist-related

A man has reportedly used a knife on a bus and injured at least 14 more people injured after a ‘violent’ incident on a bus in Lubeck, Germany.

A smouldering backpack was said to have been found at the scene, according to local media.

The assailant is said to have been armed with a knife.

Eyewitnesses say the bus was full at the time, when a male passenger allegedly dropped a backpack, LN online report.

The man then reportedly pulled a gun and attacked those on the bus.

The bus driver stopped the vehicle immediately and opened the doors for passengers to flee, before he too was reportedly attacked.

Police were at the scene within minutes of the first emergency calls being made.

source: mirror.co.uk