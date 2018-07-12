Phone call for bombs at Athens International Airport

The anonymous caller said there were three devices that would go off by midnight

Security forces at the Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” are on high alert, following an anonymous phone call before 6:30 pm claiming there were explosive devices planted at the airport.

A meeting of a special committee, in which the Police are included, is underway to assess and reach a decision as to whether or not to take action.

After searching the departures and arrivals areas security have found no suspicious devices or packages.

The call was made at 6:22 pm at the offices of newspaper “Efimerida ton Syntakton” (Editors’ Journal), the staff of which immediately informed the police.

Additional security forces have arrived at the airport while searches are taking place by the at the airport’s Permanent unit dedicated to defusing Explosive Mechanisms.

No restrictive measures on visitor and passenger movement have been implemented.

According to the person who phoned, three explosive devices have been placed, which are scheduled to explode by a remote phone device by 12 pm.