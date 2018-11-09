North Carolina high school: Police says “gunshots” were a malfunctioning water heater (Upd.)

UPDATE: False alarm! A county official says reports of an active shooter at a school in North Carolina turned out to be a malfunctioning water heater.

Police in North Carolina are responding to reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School, near Wilmington. Law enforcement sources say the scene is “still active.”

Local law enforcement responded to a call from the school some time around 6.30am on Friday.

Law enforcement in @PenderCounty_NC is responding to reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School this morning. According to Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, it is still an active scene. #ILM #Brunsco #Pender #CapeFear — Joe Catenacci (@JoeCats19) November 9, 2018