North Carolina high school: Police says “gunshots” were a malfunctioning water heater (Upd.)

UPDATE: False alarm! A county official says reports of an active shooter at a school in North Carolina turned out to be a malfunctioning water heater.
Police in North Carolina are responding to reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School, near Wilmington. Law enforcement sources say the scene is “still active.”
Local law enforcement responded to a call from the school some time around 6.30am on Friday.
Law enforcement in @PenderCounty_NC is responding to reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School this morning. According to Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, it is still an active scene. #ILM #Brunsco #Pender #CapeFear
— Joe Catenacci (@JoeCats19) November 9, 2018
Just about to take my child to school at Topsail High School when one of her friends called to tell her not to come because of a shooter.
This is the second time in less than a year. https://t.co/71nCgbCSJB
— Marlon Weems (@GeekTrader) November 9, 2018