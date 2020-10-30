Powerful 6.7 earthquake rocks Samos – It was felt across Greece

A powerful earthquake estimated 6.7 on the Richter scale struck near the island of Samos. It was felt from Crete till Attica.

The epicentre is located north of Samos, in a sea area and the focal depth according to initial reports is about 10 kilometres, ie it is a surface earthquake. The strongest vibration that lasted, was felt in Thessaly, Attica, all the islands, and Crete.

According to reports, damages have been recorded in Samos, as well also in Smyrna on the west coast of Turkey, where buildings have collapsed. According to the president of the EARTHQUAKE PLANNING & PROTECTION ORGANIZATION (E.P.P.O.) Efthymios Lekkas, there is a rift in the area of the epicentre, but he estimates that the earthquake was of the order of 6.7 Richter. He even spoke about the possibility of a “small tsunami”. Shortly after 2 p.m., the Euro-Mediterranean Institute raised the quake to 6.9 on the Richter scale.