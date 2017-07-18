Breaking News: Refugees revolt at Lesvos reception centre

Refugees and immigrants have revolted at the Moria hotspot on the island of Lesvos.

According to initial reports, immigrants have set fires in and outside the Moria hotspot, while they are preventing anyone from approaching the site, including the Fire Brigade cars, which arrived on the scene but are unable to extinguish the flames. Two fire extinguishing airplanes are contributing in the operation, while reports say the immigrants have blockaded the streets with rubbish bins and have caused damage to parked vehicles.