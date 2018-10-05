Russian fighter jet crashes in Moscow

A MiG-29 fighter jet has crashed in the Moscow suburbs. Both pilots managed to eject from the aircraft, local media report.

The twin-engine jet belonged to the Gromov Flight Research Institute, media reported, citing sources in law enforcement agencies. Both pilots ejected from the aircraft and survived.

The plane, which was flying from Zhukovsky Airport in southeast Moscow, reportedly fell in the forest near Dmitrovskoye village, away from populated areas. The reasons behind the crash are still unknown.

source: rt.com