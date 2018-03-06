Breaking News! Russian plane crashes in Syria, at least 32 dead

More details as they become available

A Russian military transport airplane has crashed during landing at Khmeimim Airbase in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry has said. Six crew members, as well as 26 passengers, were killed in the crash, it added.

According to preliminary information, the incident could have been caused by a technical malfunction, the ministry said.

“Around 15:00 (Moscow time, 12:00 GMT), a Russian An-26 transport aircraft crashed while coming in for landing at the Khmeimim airbase,” the statement issued by the ministry said. “All those on board died [in the incident],” it added.

source: RT