Samos – Two children dead after wall collapsed on them (Upd.2)

UPDATE 2: Unfortunately, the second child died as well.



UPDATE: According to new information the girl was declared dead on arrival.

Doctors try to save the boy.

—————————————————————————————————

They are high school students, a boy and a girl.

Two students were crushed by a wall that collapsed during the strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake in Samos.

Stay online!