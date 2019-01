Breaking News! Six people feared dead in plane collision with helicopter in Italian Alps

The aircraft were flying at 10,000 feet when the accident occurred

Six people are feared dead after a tourist plane and a helicopter collided in mid-air over the Italian Alps.

The aircraft were flying over a glacier in the northwestern region of Val d’Aosta at around 10,000ft when the crash happened.

Neither their conditions nor the moments leading up to the collision were immediately known.

An alpine rescue helicopter was responding at the scene.

source: independent.co.uk