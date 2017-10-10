Breaking news: SYRIZA MP Kasimati to vote against Turkish union amendment

SYRIZA MP Nina Kasimati announced in parliament that she would be voting against an amendment concerning the Turkish Union in Ksanthi. Speaking before the members of parliament, Mrs. Kasimati said the amendment could have been better and declared she would not be supporting it. The MP also expressed he objections to the Justice Ministry’s persistence to include the controversial amendment in the bill

Mrs. Kassimati referred to the July Islamic Council’s resolution on “a Turkish Muslim minority” in Greece while condemning the Greek governmenment’s stance of silence when the disputed resolution “was referred to the EU Equality Committee for consideration in the writing up of a a relevant questionnaire “.