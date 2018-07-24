Breaking News! 11 more deaths reported at Mati

According to information, eleven more dead people were found a few minutes ago in Mati. Specifically, four people were found in a burnt car, while another four were found in a nearby house, with 2 more bodies detected down on the hillside.

The dead at home, were a mother with her two minor daughters, 5 and 6, and the grandmother of the family, who ran out of the house into the woods to be saved, but failed.

Another person was found dead in a car outside the tavern Argyri Akti.

According to sources, ten more people have reportedly been burnt to death in the Mati holiday resort.