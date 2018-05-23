Breaking News! The three attackers of Thessaloniki Mayor sentenced

Related

Attackers of Thessaloniki Mayor Boutaris apologise in tears in court

The three men charged with attacking Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris have been convicted by the court. The 20-year-old hairdressing student was handed a suspended 21 months prison sentence, while the 36-year-old and the other 20-year-old received between 14 months.

The hairdresser student was found guilty on the charges of dangerous bodily injury, disruption of the peace and damage to property.

Only the other 20-year-old had his sentence suspended, as the 36-year-old expatriate from Georgia had a criminal record.