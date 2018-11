Breaking News – Theresa May says cabinet has backed her draft Brexit plan

The UK cabinet was locked in hour-long talks over the plan

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the cabinet has given its support for her Brexit plan.

May said the cabinet had had a “long, detailed and impassioned debate”.

She said the draft withdrawal agreement was “the best that could be negotiated”.

The collective agreement of cabinet was to agree the draft withdrawal agreement and the outline future framework, she said.