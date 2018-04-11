Breaking News: Trump tells Russia to get ready for missiles in Syria

US President Donald Trump defied warnings by Russian officials in the Middle East that they would shoot down incoming US missiles to Syria, tweeting “Get ready Russia, because they [missiles] will be coming…”.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!

….doing things that nobody thought possible, despite the never ending and corrupt Russia Investigation, which takes tremendous time and focus. No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back), so now they do the Unthinkable, and RAID a lawyers office for information! BAD!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

The tweet appears to be an unofficial announcement of the “major decisions” which Trump said Washington would soon be making regarding the alleged chemical attack in Syria.

It comes after Russia vowed to shoot down any US missiles aimed at Syria. “If there is an American strike, then we… will shoot down the missiles and target the positions from where they were launched,” Alexander Zasypkin, the Russian envoy to Beirut, said on Wednesday. “In the past few days, we have seen an escalation towards a significant crisis.”

