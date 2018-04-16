Breaking News! Turkish PM Yildirim: We lowered Greek flag in Aegean! (video)

In a provocative statement, the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the country’s coast Guard lowered a Greek flag on a rocky island, according to Turkish Daily Hurriyet.

In a speech today, he referred to Greece accusing the country escalating tensions by its actions: “We are aware of some of the actions of our neighbor Greece, which causes the tension to rise from time to time in the Aegean. Increases in these tensions have multiplied lately, especially on matters of sovereignty. Again, we can see actions similar to those taking place in Kartdak (Imia) and again on Didim Island, an attempt was made to raise a Greek flag on uninhabited ground. The Coast Guard intervened with the appropriate actions and lowered the flag from there.”

According to the Turkish newspaper, Yildirim, referring to the Didim islands, made mention of two rocky islets, located east of Farmakonisi, near the city of Didim, in the province of Aydin.

Sources from the Greek Pentagon say the Defence Ministry is looking into the matter to determine the exact location the alleged action took place.