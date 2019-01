Breaking News! Vote on Prespes Agreement to take place on Friday 2.30 pm

It was announced in parliament a short while ago

The voting procedure for the ratification of the Prespes Agreement will take place tomorrow, Friday at 2.30 pm. The news was announced by the acting speaker of the chamber Spyros Likoudis.

The decision was made after the list of speakers in parliament was estimated to end at 1.30 am in the morning.