Almost 13 days after the terrible mudslides and floods in Mandra, Attica at the outskirts of Athens that claims ed the lives of 21 people, one more body has been recovered.

It is believed that it is the body of the last missing person that the authorities along with volunteers were looking for.

Right now the rescue workers are trying to retrieve the dead body and then the recognition procedure will follow at the hospital.

More information as soon as they become available.