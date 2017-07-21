BREAKING: Panic as major London tourist attraction on lockdown as “explosion” heard

School groups & tourists have been forced to flee the British Museum after a “loud explosion” was heard in nearby Russell Square

Russell Square has been cordoned off and The British Museum evacuated after reports of a security scare.

Shocked social media users mentioned hearing a “loud explosion” amid reports a controlled explosion has been carried out by cops.

The British Museum tweeted: “The Museum is evacuated temporarily due to a security concern nearby. We apologise and will update when we can.”

Several people have taken to Twitter to announce the “panic mode” surrounding the evacuation with one person tweeting: “I’ve just been in a British Museum evacuation and it was total chaos.”

Another said: “A loud bang followed by sirens. We’ve just been told that there’s been an incident and we need to leave the building.”

Suspicious package in Russell Square. Roads and park cordoned off. Our offices evacuated. pic.twitter.com/eI4QRqefGo — Usman (@UTayyab) July 21, 2017

Reports of a “suspicious package” being found in nearby Russell Square emerged online soon after.

“Russell Square closed and controlled explosion has taken place. Trying to get to hotel for wedding reception,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Suspicious package in Russell Square. Roads and park cordoned off. Our offices evacuated.”

Police did not confirm whether a controlled explosion has taken place but said officers were on the scene investigating a suspicious vehicle.

A Met Police spokesman said the operation has now been stood down.

