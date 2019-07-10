Breaking plates & Greek dancing – TV presenters in Australia celebrate Mitsotakis victory! (video)

As incredible as what you will see below may appear to be, this is the way the three TV presenters in distant Australia chose to express their joy for the election of Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The “Outsiders”, as they are called, have left the…best impressions with their Greek dancing skills they demonstrated.

The reason they are so happy is because the TV program is conservative and they were really happy that another socialist government is out of the picture and is being replaced by a conservative one.