Breaking! Police close off roads around Westminster over suspect package

Police block off roads after a suspect package was received

Police have closed off roads around Parliament after a suspect package was received.

Officers taped off streets around Portcullis House, the large building opposite Big Ben which houses many MPs’ offices, this afternoon.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: ‘Police were called at approximately 15:39hrs on Wednesday, 17 October to reports of a suspicious package at Embankment Gardens, SW1.

‘Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade are in attendance. Cordons and road closures have been put in place. Enquiries continue.’

source: dailymail.co.uk