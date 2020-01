The USGS reports a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in the Caribbean sea between Cuba and Jamaica. A tsunami warning has been issued by authorities.

The epicentre is located 117km northwest of Lucea, Jamaica at a depth of 10 km. That’s almost directly east of the Cayman Islands and Montego Bay is located 133 km SE of the epicenter. It was directly on the Cayman Trough, which is part of the Gonave plate.