Roxette vocalist Marie Fredriksson has died at the age of 61

She was a huge hit in the 1990s

Gun-Marie Fredriksson, known as Marie Fredriksson has died at the age if 61, as Swedish social media have reported.

The artist was born on 30 May 1958 and was a pop singer-songwriter, pianist and painter, known for forming pop-rock duo Roxette in 1986 alongside Per Gessle.