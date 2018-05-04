Salisbury centre lockdown a false alarm

Salisbury city center has been put under lockdown after a “suspicious package” allegedly containing white power was sent to an office in the Wiltshire city.

The city has been evacuated while police probe the package that was reportedly delivered to an office on Milford Street at around 11am on Friday. A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “Following on from the news of a suspicious package at an address on Milford Street, our colleagues at the fire service have attended the scene and have confirmed the package is not suspicious.

“The package, which was reported to have contained a suspicious substance, has been tested and found to contain a food type substance and there are no concerns,” they said, according to the Sun.