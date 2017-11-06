Shots fired against PASOK HQs in Athens! (LIVE feed) (Upd.2)

Shots were fired at around 19:40′ against the police force guarding the offices of PASOK political party at downtown Athens.

The shots were fired from two speeding motorbikes.

At least 30 employees that were there tried to take cover the best way they could.

After the attack they evacuated the building.

There are no reports of injuries.

It is obvious, according to police sources, that the perpetrators wanted to kill mainly police officers and not just to terrorise them.

According to the evidence three shots were fired.

More info as they become available!