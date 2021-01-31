Training aircraft missing near Ioannina

A two-crew DV-20 training aircraft has gone missing. The plane was flying from Kozani to Ioannina. A search and rescue operation has been launched to detect the plane, as one Agusta-Bell Helicopter and a Canadair CL-415.

The search has focused on the Miliotades of Zagori as from twelve and a half at noon the plane’s trace disappeared.

According to confirmed information of Epiruspost, its signal was last recorded at 12:28, five nautical miles northeast of Ioannina airport, which is in the wider area of Miliotades.

Police forces, vehicles of the Fire Service and EMAK forces, radio amateurs, Red Cross volunteers, other volunteer groups, and EKAB ambulances are already at the scene.