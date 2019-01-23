Breaking: Trump recognises head of Venezuela’s opposition Juan Guaido as country’s interim president

U.S. President Donald Trump has recognised Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate president on Wednesday.

“Today, I am officially recognizing the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela,” Trump said in a statement.

He called the Maduro government “illegitimate” and “directly responsible for any threats” posed to the Venezuelan people.

He added he would use “the full weight of United States economic and diplomatic power to press for the restoration of Venezuelan democracy” and encouraged other governments in the Western Hemisphere to also recognize Guaido.