Eleven people killed in Turkish private jet crash in Iran

A total of 11 people have been killed in a plane crash in southwestern Iran, reports the ISNA news agency, citing civil aviation officials.

“We can confirm that a Turkish private jet… while passing through our airspace disappeared from the radar and crashed near Shahr-e Kord,” said Civil Aviation Organization spokesman, Reza Jafarizadeh, as cited by Asriran.

An emergency services spokesman was quoted by state TV as saying the plane crashed in a mountainous area and caught fire.