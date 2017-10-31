Two feared dead & at least five injured in shooting & truck ramming in downtown Manhattan

One person is in custody but police remain at the scene

Two people are feared dead and multiple are injured after a reporting shooting and truck ramming in lower Manhattan.

The incident is said to have taken place near Chambers Street and West Side Highway.

The first report of the incident came over the NYC police scanner radio at around 3.20pm.

The driver of the truck is believed to have plowed down a bicycle path on the West Side Highway, mowing down cyclists before coming to a stop.

It is not clear if they are the same person who opened fire or if another person was involved. Only one person is in custody.

At least one officer has been shot and is expected to make a recovery. The details of other injuries are not known.

Singer Josh Groban also tweeted after hearing ‘gun shots’ while out walking his dog.

‘Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog. Downtown. F***,’ he said.

Others ran for their lives as they watched the truck plow into pedestrians after veering off the road.

‘I saw the car crash so I ran up the bridge,’ a witness at the scene told PIX11’s Myles Miller.

‘When I ran up the bridge, I saw this dude with two guns. The guy with the two guns, for some reason, was running around. He was getting chased.

‘And then all of the sudden, four shots went off and we all just started running.”

‘A car just ran over 2 people and then crashed into a school bus, one person on scene tweeted. ‘I see two dead bodies and Citibikes on the floor destroyed.’

The NYPD could not give further detail immediately on Tuesday afternoon.

Shocking video footage from the scene showed cyclists lying on the ground with their bikes smashed in to pieces around them.

By-passers were seen tending to them as they awaited medical attention.

Within minutes of the first reports, there was an enormous police and fire service presence at the site.