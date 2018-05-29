Two police officers & one civilian dead in Belgium shooting, attacker “neutralized” (VIDEOS) (Upd.4)

Related

UPDATE: According to new information one civilian who was a driver of a car near the incident has been killed by what appears to be a stray bullet from the shooting.

The shooter allegedly yelled, “Allah is Great!”

Two police officers have been shot dead after a man opened fire in Liege, Belgium.

The attacker has been killed just after he took a woman hostage in a local high school.

Coups de feu à Liège, évacuation du boulevard d’Avroy. Beaucoup de voitures de police sur place + secours #Avroy #Liege #gunshot pic.twitter.com/CLXo16nST3 — Victor ⌬ (@VICTORJ_FR) May 29, 2018

