Two police officers & one civilian dead in Belgium shooting, attacker “neutralized” (VIDEOS) (Upd.4)

UPDATE: According to new information one civilian who was a driver of a car near the incident has been killed by what appears to be a stray bullet from the shooting.
The shooter allegedly yelled, “Allah is Great!”
Two police officers have been shot dead after a man opened fire in Liege, Belgium.
The attacker has been killed just after he took a woman hostage in a local high school.
Coups de feu à Liège, évacuation du boulevard d’Avroy. Beaucoup de voitures de police sur place + secours #Avroy #Liege #gunshot pic.twitter.com/CLXo16nST3
Developing Story!