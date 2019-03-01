Breakthrough: How scientists “looked inside spacetime for first time”?

“This is the first time scientists have visualized inside a Black Hole”

Scientists looked at what the inside of a black hole might look like by using bombshell computer-generated technology alongside telescopic images that allowed them to gain a better understanding of the phenomenon that has puzzled astronomers for so long, a documentary revealed.

Amazon Prime’s “Secrets of the Universe” reveals how Dr Ghez and her team used telescopic images, alongside computer-generated technology, to produce a 3D simulation of the phenomenon 26,000 light-years away.

The 2015 series detailed: “This is the first time scientists have visualized inside a black hole”.

