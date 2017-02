Italian model turned TV persona Claudia Romani continued her provocative outings to the delight of her male fans. In her latest appearance the busty bombshell made heads turn during a visit to Miami beach. The 34-year-old brunette, who is on the show “Esta Noche Tonight”, put on her miniscule black one-piece swimsuit and left virtually nothing to the imagination. The paparazzi were right on cue to snap the sexy Italian, who of course reveled in the attention.