Brett Kavanaugh set to be confirmed by the US Senate for Supreme Court seat, amid unsubstantiated allegations of sexual misconduct

There was no credible evidence brought forward against him over the sexual assault allegations

The US Senate is set to appoint Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in a vote on Saturday amid a storm of controversy over sexual assault allegations levelled against the judge by the Democrats, without any substantial or reliable evidence.

Several key wavering senators confirmed on Friday they would approve Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination to the court after a mammoth series of hearings lasting more than 30 hours.

The judge scraped through a procedural ballot 51 to 49 after key swing voters such as Republican senator Susan Collins and Democrat Joe Manchin announced they would support his appointment.