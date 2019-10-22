Brexit: Boris Johnson threatens to scrap his own bill

The PM needs MPs to approve a second reading of the bill and a “programme motion” setting out the timetable for its rapid passage through parliament

Boris Johnson is urging MPs to back his Brexit deal as he launches a final bid to force through legislation in time for the UK to leave the EU with an agreement on 31 October.

However the government faces a fierce battle after announcing plans to fast-track it through the Commons in just three days. Today, the PM needs MPs to approve a second reading of the bill and a “programme motion” setting out the timetable for its rapid passage through parliament.

Mr Johnson told the Commons that if his government loses the vote on the programme motion this evening then his bill will have to be “pulled” and “we will have to go forward to a general election”. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attacked the three-day timetable as “ludicrous”.

source independent.c0.uk