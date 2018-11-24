Brexit: Donald Tusk urges EU to approve deal with UK

European Council President Donald Tusk has recommended that the EU approve the Brexit deal at a summit on Sunday.

It comes after Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez received assurances from the UK government over Gibraltar, and dropped his threat to boycott the summit.

He said he had received the written guarantees he needed over Spain’s role in the future of the British territory.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May flies into Brussels later to hold talks with top EU officials, ahead of the summit.

Meanwhile, former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the UK would become a “satellite state” under the deal.

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on 29 March 2019.

The terms of the UK’s withdrawal have been under negotiation since June 2016 following a referendum in which 51.9% voted to leave the EU.

