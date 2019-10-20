Brexit: House of Commons speaker says he will block MPs vote on Johnson deal today

“My ruling is that the motion will not be debated today as it would be repetitive and disorderly to do so,” he told MPs.

The House of Commons Speaker, John Bercow, has ruled that he will not permit MPs to have a ‘meaningful vote’ on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today.

Bercow added that it would be “repetitive & disorderly”

Bercow says he hopes that the ruling and explanation are helpful to the house, before allowing the Tory MP Peter Bone to come in with a point of order.

To laughter, Bone tells him that no one knew that the prime minister was going to send a letter or not to the EU seeking a Brexit extension. Surely this something that changed the circumstances in which the vote would take place.

Bercow says that the question of whether a minister of the crown “would obey the law” would be a material consideration on his part was not one that he took into account.

Previously, the Parliament ordered Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request a Brexit delay despite him successfully negotiating a new Brexit deal with the EU. Johnson refused to sign the request, which was sent to the EU, instead insisting on the previous 31 October divorce deadline.

source theguardian.com