Brexit is official – UK to leave EU on January 31

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal has become law after clearing all parliamentary hurdles and receiving royal assent. Some MPs cheered as deputy speaker Nigel Evans confirmed the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act had been given the Queen’s approval in a short announcement to the Commons. The Brexit bill still needs to be ratified by the EU but is expected to do so in time for the UK to leave as planned at 11pm on January 31. After more than three years of bitter disputes over how when and if Brexit would go ahead, the Prime Minister’s revised deal was finally approved by Parliament on Wednesday night.

