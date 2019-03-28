Brexit in chaos as May vows to fall on her sword…but fails

MPs embarked on a series of so-called ‘indicative’ votes to see if they could agree on a way forward

On yet another remarkable night in the House of Commons, Theresa May vowed to fall on her sword if MPs back her Withdrawal Agreement.

However, within a couple of hours, the DUP had thrown her attempt back in her face, insisting there is no chance they will support her divorce deal.

The PM is reliant on their support – as well as hard Brexiteers within her own party – to secure a majority on her agreement.

Later, MPs embarked on a series of so-called ‘indicative’ votes to see if they could agree on a way forward.

But, as predicted, not a single of the eight options achieved a majority – although the prospect of a second referendum gained more backing from MPs than any other option.

