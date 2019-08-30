Brexit may be delayed again to help reach deal – Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister

Delaying Brexit further only makes sense if it helps the United Kingdom and the European Union reach a withdrawal agreement, Luxembourgian Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Friday.

“There is a date, October 31, which was set by us as well and one should not discuss possible prolongation now. If we postpone it to achieve a result, I support the idea, but if we delay just to delay, then I don’t,” Asselborn told reporters when he arrived at an informal meeting between the EU ministers of foreign affairs in Helsinki and was asked if the Brexit deadline could be postponed.

