Brexit: Naked protesters invade Parliament & interrupt the debate! (video-photos)

What IS the “naked truth”, after all?

A group of protesters against climate change has caused turmoil today in the British Parliament, demonstrating naked, while MPs were trying, in vain, to focus on the ongoing debate about Brexit.

While MPs had begun another day of debate on how the country should leave the European Union, about 10 demonstrators were stripped of their trousers and flashed slogans painted on them, such as “Climate Justice now”.

Some MP could not take their gaze from the auditorium to the public, where the naked protest was unfolding and others began laughing when Labor MP Peter Kyle, trying to defend his positions spoke of the “naked truth”.

At least one demonstrator was removed by force from the police.