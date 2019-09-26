Brexit Party is picking up support from Tory voters after Supreme Court ruling, says election expert

The Brexit Party is picking up support from Tory voters after the Supreme Court ruled Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was unlawful, according to an election expert.

Boris Johnson is currently on his way back to the UK after having cut short his visit to the United Nations in New York when the announcement from the court came through on Tuesday.

All 11 justices decided the PM’s decision to prorogue Parliament was unlawful and ruled it could be reconvened immediately.

Mr Johnson could be met with further bad news because some of his potential voters in a general election could choose Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party instead.

Election expert Prof Sir John Curtice told the BBC that early polling showed there could be a swing back in support for the Brexit Party because of concerns that Mr Johnson is not going to be able to deliver Brexit on 31 October as he promised.

Mr Curtice said: “If he (Mr Johnson) fails to do that, it is very clear that many voters out there who currently say they vote Conservative would go back to Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.

Read more HERE