Brexit Party MEP brands EU “white slave masters” who only let black people in to clean toilets

He made the comments as EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen laid out an ambitious agenda for the European Commission

The EU is “institutionally racist” and only lets black people in to clean the toilets, a Brexit Party MEP has claimed.

Matthew Patten, who was elected as an MEP for the East Midlands in July during the Brexit Party’s sweeping victory in the European elections, accused the EU of being “white slave masters” and said the organization operated an effective ‘apartheid’.

He made the comments as EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen laid out an ambitious agenda for the European Commission that she said would center on the “existential issue” of battling climate change.

Mr. Patten said he voted against the new European Commission – which was approved on Wednesday (November 27) – because he believed the appointments reinforced his view “that the European Union is institutionally racist”.

Read more: yahoo