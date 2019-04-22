Brexit see surge in applications for Cypriot citizenship

What is the Windrush Scheme and who is eligible for it?

Brexit has caused huge uncertainty among European citizens living in the UK, an uncertainty set to continue for many a month following the British Parliament’s repeated failure to approve a Brexit deal and the EU Council’s decision to extend the Article 50 process until the end of October.

Cypriots living in the UK are among those worried. Many of them hold British passports, but they have come to realize that a Cypriot passport could be needed if they want to freely travel in the EU in the future.

Hence a big surge in applications for Cypriot passports, as reported by the country’s High Commission in London.

According to High Commissioner Euripides Evriviades, each year since 2016, when the Brexit referendum was held, applications for Cypriot citizenship have doubled.

