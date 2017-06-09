Brexit talks might be delayed, says European Union official

Nigel Farage insisted he would return to frontline politics if Brexit was threatened

Brexit talks might be delayed after Britons voted for a hung Parliament, a senior European Union official said.

EU Commissioner Gunther Oettinger said that talks about Britain leaving the EU might not now start as planned in 11 days’ time.

Theresa May, the Prime Minister, said throughout the election campaign that she wanted a mandate to be able to start talks about Brexit on June 19.

Speaking last month, she said: “Every vote for me and my team will strengthen my hand [during] Brexit negotiations.”

Speculation is mounting that, with the Tories unable to form a majority in Parliament, the Democratic Unionist Party – the largest unionist political party in Northern Ireland – might demand a softer Brexit to win its support in any coalition.

Early this morning the DUP’s website crashed amid talk that it was in pole position to enter coalition talks.

Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP’s chief whip, told the BBC: “This is perfect territory for the DUP because obviously if the Conservatives are just short of an overall majority it puts us in a very strong negotiating position.”

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage insisted he would return to frontline politics if Brexit was threatened, as he criticised the Tories for picking pro-Remain leader Mrs May.

He told BBC News: “What a huge error to pick a Remainer to lead a Brexit party at a Brexit election.

“Massive mistake, but I think that if we do get Corbyn coalition then Brexit is in some trouble.”

Asked whether he would return to the fray if Brexit was in trouble, Mr Farage added: “I would have absolutely no choice but to do exactly that.”

