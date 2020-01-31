Brexit: This is what the EU will lose (infographic)

Brexit day has finally arrived, 1,317 days since the citizens of the UK went to the polls and decided to part ways with the European Union.

A multitude of pundits and analysts have chimed in on the impact this break-off would have on the UK. In contrast, not much has been presented from the other side, namely, what the repercussions would be on the EU once its 2nd largest member leaves.

Once the transition period comes to an end on 31 December 2020, the EU will once and for all lose 13 percent of its total population. Economically. 15 percent of GDP will now also be on the outside of the union. The UK’s significant gross contribution to the EU budget will of course also be gone, making for a loss of 12 percent.

source statista

