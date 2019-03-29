Brexit: UK MPs reject May’s plan again

British MPs have rejected Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement despite its separation from the rest of the deal. It’s the third humiliating defeat for the prime minister on what was supposed to be the day Britain left the EU. The voting was 344 against her plan against 286 who backed it.

Unlike the previous two times the agreement was rejected, May on Friday asked MPs to approve only the withdrawal part of the deal, and not the political declaration.

This was supposed to eliminate the most contested part of the text and leave the stripped-down deal the majority of MPs could in theory sign up to. But Labour has said it could not back just one part of the agreement because without the political declaration MPs could not be sure what they were actually voting for.

source: rt.com