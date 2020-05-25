Brian May says he was “very near death” after a heart attack

Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed he “could have died” after being rushed to hospital following a heart attack.
The 72-year-old said he was “shocked” to discover he needed surgery after what he described as a “small” heart attack earlier this month.
The star’s heart scare came a few days after a separate medical issue, when he thought he had ripped his glutes during a gardening accident.
He explained his latest health problem in a video posted to Instagram.
“I thought I was a very healthy guy,” he said.
“But I turned out to have three arteries that were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart”.
Hmm … Sheer Heart Attack eh ? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I’m actually quite relieved now that I’m in that club – and I don’t find it upsetting at all ! Take. care folks. And … why did those discs in my spine get so squished? Well I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it ! But it probably WAS all worth it ! Bri
May was subsequently fitted with three stents – tiny tubes that can hold open blocked arteries – and says he is back in full health.
“I walked out with a heart that’s very strong now, so I think I’m in good shape for some time to come.”
